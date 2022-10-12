Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.(@ELONMUSKTWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you have been missing the unique antics from Elon Musk, you are in luck.

The eccentric billionaire has a new product to promote.

Musk took to social media to promote his new venture into the fragrance business.

He is now selling a perfume called “Burnt Hair” on the website for his tunneling company, The Boring Company.

The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Musk is selling the perfume for $100 each, plus tax and shipping.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he said is about “$1 million of ‘Burnt Hair’ sold.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
President Biden announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple...
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles

Latest News

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
DA confirms grand jury in Ronald Greene case
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
LIVE: Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury indicates verdict reached in Alex Jones’ trial