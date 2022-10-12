Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

DA confirms grand jury in Ronald Greene case

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten by State Police troopers.(MGN / Louisiana State Police)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton has confirmed to KNOE that his office will convene a grand jury on Nov. 10 in relation to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

Belton says he will present evidence against Louisiana State Troopers involved in Greene’s death.

Greene died in Louisiana State Police Custody in 2019 following a chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
President Biden announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple...
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Single-vehicle causes truck to flip, kills Winnsboro man
Tips for choosing a senior care facility for a loved one.
Choosing a senior care facility
St. Frederick High School is filling up a truck for Ft. Myers, FL, which was hit hard by...
St. Frederick High School Helping with Hurricane Ian Recovery
St. Frederick High School is filling up a truck for Ft. Myers, FL, which was hit hard by...
St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers