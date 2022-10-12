NELA man accused of child molestation after community expresses concern

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Vidalia man has been arrested on a charge of molestation of a juvenile under 13 after numerous community members expressed concern for the child’s safety, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child in Vidalia. The abuse had been going on for an extended period of time and involved a child under the age of 13, CPSO said.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, Christopher D. Rollins, 50, of Vidalia.

Rollins was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022. CPSO said Rollins was found to have marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of the arrest.

The investigation began after numerous community members expressed concern for the child victim’s safety, CPSO said.

Rollins was charged with molestation of a juvenile under 13, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II CDS and possession of schedule I CDS.

Sheriff Hedrick said he would like to remind the community that if you “see something, say something”, and the office is committed to combatting the sexual exploitation of children, regardless of location.

