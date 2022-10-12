2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!

The St. Francis Foundation says they raised about $350,000 through the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle this year.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X.

The St. Francis Foundation says they raised about $350,000 through the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle this year.

It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at St. Francis Medical Center. This year, they want to use the money for a big remodel of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
President Biden announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple...
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles

Latest News

The St. Francis Foundation says they raised about $350,000 through the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle...
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
St. Frederick High School is filling up a truck for Ft. Myers, FL, which was hit hard by...
St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Ian Survivors
Police Lights
NELA police officer arrested on charges of pornography with juvenile
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79