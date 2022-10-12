2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X.

The St. Francis Foundation says they raised about $350,000 through the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle this year.

It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at St. Francis Medical Center. This year, they want to use the money for a big remodel of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

