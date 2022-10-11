Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Record First West Thrift sales benefiting the community

By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The First West Thrift Store has had a record year of sales and as a result, they have increased their donations to three of the 20 charities they serve.

First West Thrift store director Phillip Thigpen says this was also due to how they were able to make some changes to the store shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we remodeled coming out of COVID it’s really helped us in our sales,” said Thigpen.

The increased contributions are helping local charities like the Salvation Army, the Renewal Center, and Two Pennies Missions to offset the cost of inflation.

Captain Casey of the Salvation Army said the timing was perfect. With the increased cost of supplies, and relief efforts in Florida, plus unexpected equipment issues, the extra money came just in time.

“It was a relief and I really needed a relief that particular day because you know, we’re doing our Angel Tree set up right now and we’re trying to prepare for Christmas and it is the end of the fiscal year,” explained Casey.

Thigpen and Casey both said that community support is what makes it all happen.

“The community is the one that’s allowing us to do this. Again, their donations [and] their shopping allow this to happen,” said Thigpen.

Casey said the presents aren’t just about physical items or money, but also are about the people who come to help and organize.

“That stuff makes a tremendous difference to us. It really does,” said Casey.

To learn more about First West Thrift Store, how to donate to them or how to volunteer with them, visit the fwthriftstore.cc website.

