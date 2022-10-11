Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

LA State Police - Troop F Cadet Class 102 application deadline approaching

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The deadline to apply for Louisiana State Police - Troop F is approaching.

Troop F is accepting new applicants for Cadet Class 102. State police say they’re trying to meet increased demands by the public such as traffic crashes, car troubles on the side of the roads, and additional emergency calls.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. State police anticipate Cadet Class 102 to start in February 2023.

For more information on qualifications and the hiring process, visit lsp.org.

