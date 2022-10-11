Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Fall is the season to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
The University of Louisiana at Monroe
ULM mourns loss of long-time faculty member, Dr. Derle Long
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
Moses A. Soto, 43, of Nacogdoches
U.S. Marshals arrest Texas man wanted by Concordia Parish officials
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say

Latest News

Former Russian official issues warning. (CNN, State Emergency Service, Defense Ministry of...
'Terror is the only thing left' warns former Russian foreign minister
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/11
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage
Bruce R. Legassie
DeRidder man arrested for 5,000 counts of child pornography