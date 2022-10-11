Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

DeRidder man arrested for 5,000 counts of child pornography

Bruce R. Legassie
Bruce R. Legassie(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A DeRidder man has been arrested for thousands of counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bruce R. Legassie, 47, was initially arrested back on September 8 and charged with three counts of child pornography following a joint investigation between VPSO, Louisiana State Police and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

State Police continued the investigation and found thousands of images and videos of child pornography on Legassie’s electronic devices. He was arrested on October 11 for 5,000 counts of possession of child pornography and remains in the VPSO jail at this time. Bond has not been set.

VPSO said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

