Calhoun Makers and Music Tour raising money for park upgrades

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Calhoun Civic Club is hosting a fundraiser to improve West Ouachita Wellness Park. The fundraiser is called the Calhoun Makers and Music Tour. It’s a chance for people to check out area businesses and to make an investment in the future of the park.

Calhoun Civic Club member Amanda Massey said local businesses are part of this event. Iron Cactus, Specialty Meats of Calhoun, Thirsty Farmer, Indian Village Farms and Candy Cane Lane will give away free things to participants.

“You buy your passport, you go to every stop....you get your stamp at each spot when you also get a free something from that vendor. There will be live music, there will be makers with their artisan crafts and then at the end of the evening you take your passport and you get a free ride through Candy Cane Lane. So, October 22nd will be their opening night only for the passport,” Massey explained.

The Wellness Park is a track in Calhoun where folks can walk. However, civic club members are raising money and working toward grants to enhance it. They want to create a meditation garden, meandering track, solar panels with benches/tables for the community to use for picnics and enjoy while the kids play at the park area.

The event will be at the West Ouachita Wellness Park, located at 189 Calhoun Look Road, Calhoun, LA. It’s Saturday, October 29th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are $25.

