Aaron’s Aces: Grant Edmondson and Tate Hamby

Versatile playmakers highlight Week 6
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s Grant Edmondson had two interceptions in the Rebels 54-0 victory over Pineville, including his first career pick six. OCS’s Tate Hamby recorded two touchdown receptions, an interception and a punt return touchdown in the Eagles 49-7 win against St. Frederick. The versatile playmakers are the newest Aaron’s Aces.

