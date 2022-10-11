Aaron’s Aces: Grant Edmondson and Tate Hamby

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s Grant Edmondson had two interceptions in the Rebels 54-0 victory over Pineville, including his first career pick six. OCS’s Tate Hamby recorded two touchdown receptions, an interception and a punt return touchdown in the Eagles 49-7 win against St. Frederick. The versatile playmakers are the newest Aaron’s Aces.

