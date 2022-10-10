Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

U.S. Marshals arrest Texas man wanted by Concordia Parish officials

Moses A. Soto, 43, of Nacogdoches
Moses A. Soto, 43, of Nacogdoches(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - U.S. marshals have arrested a suspected child predator who was wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on June 6, 2022, into an adult suspect. Over the course of several months, the suspect allegedly solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes, CPSO says.

According to a Facebook post made by CPSO, the suspect allegedly aggressively asked for sexual activity, discussed traveling for sexual relations and also discussed using Plan B to prevent pregnancy.

CPSO says that despite the suspect attempting to conceal his identity through false accounts, detectives were able to identify him as Moses A. Soto, 43, of Nacogdoches, Tx.

A warrant was obtained for Soto’s arrest and on Oct. 5, 2022, he was located and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Service in Nacogdoches. Soto has since been transferred to Louisiana.

Soto has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

