ULM mourns loss of long-time faculty member

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe announced in an email that the director of their School of Visual and Performing Arts, Dr. Derle Long, has passed away.

Dr. Long spent 22 years working at ULM and was one of the university’s first ‘road warriors’ who traveled throughout Louisiana looking for future Warhawks.

Ronald Berry, ULM’s president, said Long’s presence will be dearly missed.

“We will miss his calm demeanor, his professionalism, and devotion to improving lives through music and the performing arts,” Berry said. “As a friend, colleague, and great human being, he will be dearly missed.”

