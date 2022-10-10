Teen drivers prep for road safety, state police kicks off Sudden Impact Program

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - First-time drivers are prepping to get on the road safely.

Schools in northeast Louisiana are out this week for fall break, and this means parents can use the free time to take their children to either apply for a learner’s permit or take their road test.

A first-time driver picked up his application on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, to apply for his learner’s permit. The new driver’s father, Dante Fox, says a lot of honest talk goes on in the home when they talk about driving. Fox says he’s excited and nervous for his son to experience the roads.

Louisiana State Police - Troop F says they don’t want parents to feel alone with road safety discussions with their teens, so state police are kicking off the Sudden Impact Program to speak to new drivers in schools around northeast Louisiana to help reduce bad driving behaviors. The program’s ultimate goal is to have zero teenage driver fatalities.

LSP - Troop F’s first stop is at Choudrant High School on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, when students return from fall break.

