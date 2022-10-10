Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Teen drivers prep for road safety, state police kicks off Sudden Impact Program

Teen drivers prep for road safety, state police kicks off Sudden Impact Program
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - First-time drivers are prepping to get on the road safely.

Schools in northeast Louisiana are out this week for fall break, and this means parents can use the free time to take their children to either apply for a learner’s permit or take their road test.

A first-time driver picked up his application on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, to apply for his learner’s permit. The new driver’s father, Dante Fox, says a lot of honest talk goes on in the home when they talk about driving. Fox says he’s excited and nervous for his son to experience the roads.

Louisiana State Police - Troop F says they don’t want parents to feel alone with road safety discussions with their teens, so state police are kicking off the Sudden Impact Program to speak to new drivers in schools around northeast Louisiana to help reduce bad driving behaviors. The program’s ultimate goal is to have zero teenage driver fatalities.

LSP - Troop F’s first stop is at Choudrant High School on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, when students return from fall break.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
The University of Louisiana at Monroe
ULM mourns loss of long-time faculty member, Dr. Derle Long
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday (Oct. 9) that 17-year-old Bradney McGary of...
Teen murder suspect surrenders after fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Hammond
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
Moses A. Soto, 43, of Nacogdoches
U.S. Marshals arrest Texas man wanted by Concordia Parish officials

Latest News

Versatile playmakers highlight Week 6
Aaron’s Aces: Grant Edmondson and Tate Hamby
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association: Vets helping Vets
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
Teen drivers prep for road safety, state police kicks off Sudden Impact Program
Teen drivers prep for road safety, state police kicks off Sudden Impact Program