Cybersecurity Awareness: Here’s how you can protect private info

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The goal is to show people how to protect themselves from things like a cyber attack. A cyberattack is any kind of malicious activity that attempts to collect, disrupt or destroy information through unauthorized access to computer systems, according to IBM.

The Better Business Bureau is providing resources that can keep you from being a target of a cyber attack. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal said scammers use emails, text messages, and papers to trick people into giving out sensitive information. You can protect yourself against cyber attacks by taking the time to think before you click, update your passwords, use strong passwords, and enable multi-factor authentication.

There’s also an event that can help you make sure your sensitive info doesn’t get into the wrong hands. Friday, October 14th the BBB will be hosting a drive-thru shred event to shred people’s mail. The event is at Premier Plaza, located at 1900 N 18th St # 400, Monroe, LA 71201 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.