Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Cybersecurity Awareness: Here’s how you can protect private info

Ways to protect yourself against cybersecurity scammers.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The goal is to show people how to protect themselves from things like a cyber attack. A cyberattack is any kind of malicious activity that attempts to collect, disrupt or destroy information through unauthorized access to computer systems, according to IBM.

The Better Business Bureau is providing resources that can keep you from being a target of a cyber attack. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal said scammers use emails, text messages, and papers to trick people into giving out sensitive information. You can protect yourself against cyber attacks by taking the time to think before you click, update your passwords, use strong passwords, and enable multi-factor authentication.

There’s also an event that can help you make sure your sensitive info doesn’t get into the wrong hands. Friday, October 14th the BBB will be hosting a drive-thru shred event to shred people’s mail. The event is at Premier Plaza, located at 1900 N 18th St # 400, Monroe, LA 71201 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday (Oct. 9) that 17-year-old Bradney McGary of...
Teen murder suspect surrenders after fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Hammond
Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries

Latest News

Ways to protect yourself against cybersecurity scammers.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month - clipped version
Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures
West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy
West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy
West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy
Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures
Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures