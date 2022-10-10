Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association: Vets helping Vets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is a national organization with about 19,000 members that has chapters located throughout the United States, including one in Monroe.

The CVMA is committed to ensuring that all veterans get the help they need.

One member of the Monroe Chapter, Ron Long, says the group allows for veterans to preserve the brotherhood and sisterhood they had while serving while also looking out for one another.

“Our job is to defend and help those who defended our nation. All branches of the military,” Long said. “So our missions could be building a ramp, could be donating a wheelchair, making a donation to an organization or an individual,”

Long says this chapter of the CVMA meets once a month to discuss and plan their upcoming projects to help other veterans.

Many of the CVMA projects include refurbishing electric wheelchairs, building ramps to help with accessibility, helping homeless veterans find housing, cleaning veterans homes, and providing financial assistance in life-altering situations such as a car accident or house fire.

