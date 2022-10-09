West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures.

Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.

The dog will be trained to sense when Hodnett is about to have a seizure. The dog’s assistance can prevent Hodnett from becoming injured. Hodnett’s father says he was discharged from a hospital in New Orleans at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, and he’s on his way back to West Monroe.

“Hey, everybody, who came out to support me -Thank you so much for coming. I appreciate everybody showing up, and having support in their heart to help me out, and help fundraise for the seizure,” Hodnett said. “I couldn’t make it. I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who came out to support me.”

Hodnett’s family says he’s 24 years old, and he’s had this seizure condition for the past 14 years. The family raised just over $4,000 from today’s community picnic participation.

