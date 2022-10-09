Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy

Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures.

Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.

The dog will be trained to sense when Hodnett is about to have a seizure. The dog’s assistance can prevent Hodnett from becoming injured. Hodnett’s father says he was discharged from a hospital in New Orleans at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, and he’s on his way back to West Monroe.

“Hey, everybody, who came out to support me -Thank you so much for coming. I appreciate everybody showing up, and having support in their heart to help me out, and help fundraise for the seizure,” Hodnett said. “I couldn’t make it. I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who came out to support me.”

Hodnett’s family says he’s 24 years old, and he’s had this seizure condition for the past 14 years. The family raised just over $4,000 from today’s community picnic participation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

carroll vs wossman
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
More highlights from Week 6
Ouachita, Neville and Sterlington win big in Homecoming games; D’Arbonne Woods completes comeback win over Lakeside
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Homemade candy seized by deputies
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”

Latest News

Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures
Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
The Hub Apartments
BRPD: Two officers on leave after officer-involved shooting