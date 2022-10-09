Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game

Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21
Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21.
By Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks hosted unbeaten Coastal Carolina for their Homecoming game. The Chanticleers are 27-3 in their last 30 games, including a 59-6 victory against ULM last season. The Warhawks held the Chants scoreless in the second half, but they could not complete the comeback. ULM loses its Homecoming game, 28-21.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homemade candy seized by deputies
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
THREE JUVENILES ESCAPE GREEN OAKS DETENTION CENTER
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
A 1-year-old girl is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns...
1-year-old suffers severe burns from father pouring boiling water on her, investigators say
Dean is recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at Metro...
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire

Latest News

LSU celebrates 21-17 win over Auburn on Oct. 1, 2022.
LSU rallies to edge Auburn
ULM wins Battle on the Bayou, 21-17
Warhawks celebrate victory over rival Ragin’ Cajuns
Warhawks beat Ragin’ Cajuns 21-17
ULM rallies in the fourth quarter to defeat Louisiana-Lafayette
LSU Tigers
NCAA infractions committee says LSU football program violated recruiting rules; hands down punishments