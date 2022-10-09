Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot just before midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 9) in...
A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot just before midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 9) in Hammond, authorities said.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the boy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and said it had “several suspects in custody.” The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

“Because the incident is involving juveniles, names are being withheld at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

carroll vs wossman
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
More highlights from Week 6
Ouachita, Neville and Sterlington win big in Homecoming games; D’Arbonne Woods completes comeback win over Lakeside
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Homemade candy seized by deputies
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend

Latest News

The Hub Apartments
BRPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Highland Road
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21
ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game