Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the boy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and said it had “several suspects in custody.” The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

“Because the incident is involving juveniles, names are being withheld at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.