Taysom Hill runs all over the Seahawks; Saints end three-game losing streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns in a Saints victory over the Seahawks, 39-32.

Hill was a one-man wrecking crew for the Black and Gold on Sunday. Hill rushed for three touchdowns from 8, 9, and 60 yards. He also connected with Adam Trautman for a 22-yard touchdown.

Hill’s timing was impeccable for a breakout game. The Saints offense was without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry.

Andy Dalton started for the second time this season in the Black and Gold. He found Chris Olave for a 16-yard touchdown. The rookie left the game after the score with a concussion.

The win ended the Saints three-game losing streak. New Orleans improved to 2-3 on the season.

On the opposite sideline, Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Seahawks. Smith won the NFC offensive player of the week for his week 4 performance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.