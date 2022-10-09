Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park.

Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson.

For the past two years, Just Taking Action has organized an annual Trunk-or-Treat, but this year, they’re striving for something different. The group created the fall festival for community partners, such as The Center for Children and Families, to share information about their counseling services, life skills training, and treatment programs targeting fractured family relationships on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The three foster care workers of Just Taking Action used this inaugural Community Fall Festival as a way to show families in Franklin Parish that they are there as a service to help reunite families, while also keeping children safe.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.