Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

BRPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Highland Road

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported officer-involved shooting at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road and Lee Drive.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road and Lee Drive.

Reports of gunfire came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8.

BRPD was dispatched to an assistance call relative to an “emotionally disturbed person,” according to officials.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said that when officers arrived at the scene, shots were fired at them. Officers returned fire, and the exchange left the suspect injured, according to officials.

Authorities said no officers were injured. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to BRPD.

Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

carroll vs wossman
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
More highlights from Week 6
Ouachita, Neville and Sterlington win big in Homecoming games; D’Arbonne Woods completes comeback win over Lakeside
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Homemade candy seized by deputies
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot just before midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 9) in...
Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21
ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game