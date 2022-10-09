BRPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road and Lee Drive.

Reports of gunfire came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8.

BRPD was dispatched to an assistance call relative to an “emotionally disturbed person,” according to officials.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said that when officers arrived at the scene, shots were fired at them. Officers returned fire, and the exchange left the suspect injured, according to officials.

Authorities said no officers were injured. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to BRPD.

Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.