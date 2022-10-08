Ouachita, Neville and Sterlington win big in Homecoming games; D’Arbonne Woods completes comeback win over Lakeside
More highlights from Week 6
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita defeated West Ouachita 69-7 to improve to 10-0 all-time against the Chiefs. Neville shut out Peabody, 53-0. Sterlington secured a Homecoming win over Bastrop, 42-0. D’Arbonne Woods improved to 5-1 with a comeback 45-22 victory against Lakeside.
