Ouachita, Neville and Sterlington win big in Homecoming games; D’Arbonne Woods completes comeback win over Lakeside

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita defeated West Ouachita 69-7 to improve to 10-0 all-time against the Chiefs. Neville shut out Peabody, 53-0. Sterlington secured a Homecoming win over Bastrop, 42-0. D’Arbonne Woods improved to 5-1 with a comeback 45-22 victory against Lakeside.

