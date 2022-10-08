Oak Grove loses second straight game to Haynesville, Franklin Parish breezes by Grant, Union runs over North Webster, Richwood shuts out Lincoln Prep
More scored from week 6
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove loses second straight game as Haynesville beats the Tigers 28 to 21. Franklin Parish gets back in the win column, beating Grant, 42-20. Union runs over North Webster, 55 to 17. Richwood has a happy Homecoming as they shut out Lincoln Prep, 48-0.
