Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday.(Source: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media are reporting that a fire has occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula.

RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span.

The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified.

The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city. He said that the blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a nonresidential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
THREE JUVENILES ESCAPE GREEN OAKS DETENTION CENTER
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center

Latest News

FILE - National Guard members take a staircase toward the U.S. Capitol building before a...
National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace
part 3 of the blitz
friday night blitz part 3
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions
carroll vs wossman
first block friday night blitz knoe