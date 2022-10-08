Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says the 90-year-old Dooley was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university bookstore before No. 2 Georgia played Auburn but could not make it.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THREE JUVENILES ESCAPE GREEN OAKS DETENTION CENTER
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
Homemade candy seized by deputies
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
A 1-year-old girl is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns...
1-year-old suffers severe burns from father pouring boiling water on her, investigators say
Dean is recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at Metro...
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game