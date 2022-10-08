Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

A lot of district play in NELA in week 6
By Brendon Fairbairn and Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.

