2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center.

The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, children under the age of 12 got a chance to enjoy free admission from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for ‘Kids’ Day at the Fair.’

President Mike Shields of the West Monroe Civitan Club’s Ark-La-Miss Fair Board says one big change since the last fair in 2019 is several food vendors, and one fairgoer says he was impressed with one of the food items he got a chance to try for the first time, which was a chicken on a stick.

Shields says the board plans for the fair year-round. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, is the final day for the 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair, and Shields says the board is expecting a large crowd for the ‘Last Blast at the Fair.’

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.