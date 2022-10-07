Week 6 kicks off with Thursday Night Football

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A slate of district matchups starts Week 6 with a bang. OCS soars to a 49-7 victory against St. Frederick. Cedar Creek wins four straight in shutout fashion with 52-0 win over River Oaks. Mangham dominates Vidalia 52-6. General Trass wins big on the road, beating Ferriday 22-16. Delta Charter tops Tensas 52-8 to open district play. Union Christian bests Northeast Baptist 59-8.

