Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the middle school Thursday after three juveniles fell ill and were getting treatment. During the investigation, deputies determined that the three students ingested “homemade candy that possibly contained a narcotic”.

Deputies located a juvenile suspect who reportedly brought the candy from home and shared it with the other students.

“A presumptive test of the candy, which appears to have been made from cereal and marijuana, indicated it contained an MDMA narcotic which is related to methamphetamine or Ecstasy,” the news release stated.

Deputies took the candy and sent it to the state crime lab for further testing. The juvenile suspect was arrested.

All three juveniles who consumed the candy were treated and released from a local hospital.

