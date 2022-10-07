Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Three fallen northeast Louisiana first responders remembered in honor ride

Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation Honor Ride
Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation Honor Ride(KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A non-profit organization comprised of current and retired first responders completed a 425-mile “honor ride” Friday to remember three northeast Louisiana first responders lost in the line of duty.

The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation completed it’s five-day journey Friday. Starting in Hoover, Alabama, a group of 50 bicycle riders made stop after stop in communities where a first responder paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The 2022 Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride stopped at the Mangham Community Center Friday afternoon, where first responders honored Officer Marshall Lee Waters, Junior. Waters was gunned down in the line of duty in 2020.

“It’s a great honor,” said Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming. “I hate why they have to do it, but I am glad that people do honor the fallen officers.”

Fleming said Officer Waters was well-liked in the community and always helped others.

“As a supervisor, I would have never dreamed in this little small town of Mangham that we would have to deal with this situation,” said Fleming. “But it’s an honor to keep his name going. (He was) such a great person.”

The foundation also honored the sacrifices of Ouachita Parish Deputy Sheriff Justin Levi Beard and Monroe Police Officer Ayrian Michelle Williams.

Beard was killed in a vehicle crash while responding to a call in April of 2017.

Williams died in a crash in south Monroe while traveling to help another officer in May of 2018.

The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation started the annual ride in 2019. The foundation honors fallen first responders in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Riders average anywhere from 80-100 miles each day during the ride.

Kevin Langford is vice president of the organization and spent 40 years as a first responder. He’s now a training captain for Orange Beach Fire and Rescue out of Alabama.

“We do it to honor and remember,” said Langford. “I think it’s really important. We use the word family a lot. This has become a part of my family.”

Langford said many of the first responders who participate in the ride also find strength from others around them.

“I think for a lot of us it’s kind of a way for us to deal with the stresses and some of the baggage we get on the job,” said Langford.

Retired Baton Rouge Police Officer Tim Browning joined the foundation in 2019 when it began. He said he found support through the volunteers after his more than three decades in law enforcement.

“The camaraderie and fellowship from first responders coming in from all over, I just knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Browning.

To learn more about the annual ride, click here.

