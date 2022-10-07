Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Three juveniles escape Green Oaks Detention Center

THREE JUVENILES ESCAPE GREEN OAKS DETENTION CENTER
THREE JUVENILES ESCAPE GREEN OAKS DETENTION CENTER(Photo courtesy: Jasmine Anderson | KNOE)
By AntZavier Brown and Jasmine Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are searching for three juveniles who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. Thursday night. In a social media post, police said the boys are considered dangerous.

It happened at 4820 S Grand Street in Monroe around 9:30 p.m., according to the Monroe Police Department. Right now, authorities don’t know which direction 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes, 17-year-old Isszavion Webb, and 16-year-old Dallas Wesley took when they left the facility.

Contact the Monroe Police Department immediately at 318-329-2600 if you know where they are. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Jontae Turpin, wanted by Monroe Police
Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more

Latest News

District matchups highlight slate of games
Week 6 kicks off with Thursday Night Football
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is back at the ARKLAMISS Fair
Beat the Ace: Week 6
Life Choices partners with Two Pennies Mission to help homeless pregnant women
Life Choices helping homeless pregnant women
Domestic violence awareness month
The Wellspring and Family Justice Center hosts Domestic Violence Awareness event