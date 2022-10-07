Three juveniles escape Green Oaks Detention Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are searching for three juveniles who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. Thursday night. In a social media post, police said the boys are considered dangerous.

It happened at 4820 S Grand Street in Monroe around 9:30 p.m., according to the Monroe Police Department. Right now, authorities don’t know which direction 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes, 17-year-old Isszavion Webb, and 16-year-old Dallas Wesley took when they left the facility.

Contact the Monroe Police Department immediately at 318-329-2600 if you know where they are. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

