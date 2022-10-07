Beat the Ace: Week 6

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is back at the ARKLAMISS Fair for the first time since 2019. He enjoys some wild rides and fair food, while dishing out his Week 6 predictions. If you think you can beat the Pigskin Picking Prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 6.

