Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Beat the Ace: Week 6

The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is back at the ARKLAMISS Fair
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is back at the ARKLAMISS Fair.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is back at the ARKLAMISS Fair for the first time since 2019. He enjoys some wild rides and fair food, while dishing out his Week 6 predictions. If you think you can beat the Pigskin Picking Prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 6.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

dar'bone woods
D’Arbonne Woods football wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
ulm vs coastal
ULM preps for homecoming game against Coastal Carolina
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities
Jackson scored three touchdowns against Neville
Aaron’s Aces: Aaron Jackson