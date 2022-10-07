Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike who is believed to have been abducted by...
An Amber Alert was issued for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike who is believed to have been abducted by her noncustodial mother, 31-year-old Sylvia Norman.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Stephanie Frazier and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl from Livingston, Texas.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike, KTRE reported. She was last seen on Oct. 6.

Sonni is described to have brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who authorities believe has taken the child and fled.

Norman, 31, is said to have brown hair and blue eye. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She has tattoos on her back and her left arm.

Law officials believe the baby is in immediate danger, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about Sonni’s abduction is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does...
The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does not have legal custody of her.(TEXAS DPS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Jontae Turpin, wanted by Monroe Police
Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more

Latest News

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
RIVER OAKS CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE PT3
RIVER OAKS CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE PT3
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
US sanctions Asian firms over North Korean fuel shipments
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis