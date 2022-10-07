Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Adopt-a-Pet: Perry

Meet Perry! He is a kitten that can be adopted at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Perry!! He is one of the kittens available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba said Perry is eight-weeks-old and a curious kitten. Taraba said he has so much personality for a small animal. Perry is a good boy that isn’t scared of anything which makes him a good fit for a family with kids, she said.

The shelter is full, so adopting Perry or any other cats would be helpful to clear room for other animals in need.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats facilitates adoptions Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m and 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

