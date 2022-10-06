Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

The Wellspring and Family Justice Center hosts Domestic Violence Awareness event

The Wellspring and Family Justice Center hosts Domestic Violence Awareness event to kick off the start of Domestic Abuse Awareness month.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring and Family Justice Center held an event at Mt. Zion Church in Monroe to kick off Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. This event welcomed everyone to come support victims of domestic abuse.

The program offered resources and education on the misconceptions of domestic violence.

Virginia Maxey, a survivor of domestic abuse, shared her story in hopes to inspire others going through similar situations.

“It’s just an honor to be able to turn my pain into purpose, and to hopefully through my words and my story, someone that’s currently in the situation that they feel trapped in, that they can reach out and they know that there’s help available,” Maxey said.

Colleen Butler, the supervising prosecutor over the misdemeanor domestic abuse division of the district attorney’s office in Ouachita Parish explained the importance of being an advocate and speaking up.

“We cannot protect the children, our children, the next generation, we can’t break the cycle, we cannot help victims become survivors if we’re standing back and keeping our mouths shut, ‘’ Butler said. “So events like this, bring awareness to domestic violence, and encourage others to speak out, to stand up for those who cannot do so themselves,”

Butler said local law enforcement has extensive training for domestic abuse cases and they are well equipped to handle different situations.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call 1-888-4111-1333 for 24 hour free and confidential help.

