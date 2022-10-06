ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is running for governor.

Landry is the first candidate to officially enter the race.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroeder have said they are strongly leaning toward running, but have not made an official announcement.

“We must join together to build the Louisiana we want,” Landry said in a video announcing his campaign. “The one we need and the one we deserve.”

In the video, Landry outlined several reasons why he decided to get into the race, including a rising violent crime rate, population decrease and more.

“I think it’s a sin that 74% of our fourth graders can’t read the way they should, and nearly 80% of our eighth graders can’t do basic math,” Landry explained.

ULM Political Science Professor Dr. Joshua Stockley expects Landry’s campaign to focus on critical national issues like abortion and immigration.

“Protecting conservative values, making sure that Louisiana is one of the conservative bastions - a safe haven, if you will - in the United States,” Dr. Stockley told KNOE.

Stockley believes Landry is a contender, but John Bel Edwards’ wins in 2015 and 2019 are a sign that Louisiana tends to stay away from far-right Republicans when choosing a Governor.

“At the end of the day, while Louisiana is very conservative, we are very pragmatic,” said Stockley. ”We care a little bit more about what happens day-to-day in the state of Louisiana.”

Stockley adds that more mainstream Republicans such as Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy could relate to voters more if they decide to run.

“A more moderate Republican stands a really good chance and a better chance than Landry of getting two types of voters,” said Stockley. “One is your conservative independent. And your conservative or moderate Democrat.”

Incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards is term-limited, and Stockley thinks it’s unlikely Democrats will field a strong challenger to succeed him.

