Treat yourself to a healthy meal for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -October 6th is National Noodle Day which falls during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to explain how to cook noodles in a healthy. Avis said researchers suggest eating healthy fats, leafy greens, and olive oils to boost your immune system, which can lead to preventing cancer.

She said avoiding fast food and choosing healthier food options can reduce your risk of developing cancer. You can whip up a meatless pasta with vegetables and light Parmesan cheese. Additionally, a good ingredient you can add to your pasta is edamame, which has a lot of fiber and protein.

The meal is perfect if you work because it does not take long to cook. You can create a gourmet meal at your home in about 30 minutes.

