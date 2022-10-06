South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Moore died as a result of injuries, deputies say.

Investigators were called to the scene and say they found the evidence to be inconsistent with the story of an accidental shooting, given by James Weldon Greer, 39.

Investigators say they learned Moore had gone to the scene of the crime to confront Greer about stolen property. Upon further investigation, Greer was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by certain person and felony theft.

A warrant has been obtained for Greer in the first-degree murder of Williams. Greer remains in the custody of Union County Jail and has a court date set for Oct. 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

