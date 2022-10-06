Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder

James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.
James Weldon Greer, 39, of Smackover, Ark.(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Moore died as a result of injuries, deputies say.

Investigators were called to the scene and say they found the evidence to be inconsistent with the story of an accidental shooting, given by James Weldon Greer, 39.

Investigators say they learned Moore had gone to the scene of the crime to confront Greer about stolen property. Upon further investigation, Greer was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by certain person and felony theft.

A warrant has been obtained for Greer in the first-degree murder of Williams. Greer remains in the custody of Union County Jail and has a court date set for Oct. 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

Justin Brown, 43, missing from Monroe
Missing Monroe man found safe, officials say
A Leesville attorney who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor was sentenced Thursday to 14...
Leesville attorney sentenced to 14 years for enticement of a minor
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits