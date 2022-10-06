Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Rolling Hills Ministries preparing warm meals for Hurricane Ian survivors

Rolling Hills Ministries is in Naples, Florida helping prepare meals for hurricane survivors.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rolling Hills Ministries is in Naples, Florida helping with meals for hurricane survivors.

Around 20 volunteers arrived in Florida on Sunday. They are preparing the food and the Salvation Army delivers it to those that need it.

“They’re going out into the community to the hardest hit areas. They’re carrying the food, at lunch as I said, we sent out 15 vehicles and each vehicle had 200 meals on it,” said the founder of Rolling Hills Ministries, David Abernathy.

Abernathy said they’re stationed at First Baptist Church in Naples and they’re set up to provide 20,000 meals a day.

“They complimented our meal, they said they were asking for seconds, so I guess we’re doing something right!” explained Abernathy.

Judy Anzalone lives in Naples and has joined their volunteer efforts. Anzalone said it’s been tough since Hurricane Ian hit but luckily, her home did not suffer any water damage.

“But we had trees down, high winds, and we still don’t have power, and there’s a tree on our lines,” said Anzalone.

Anzalone said as her community deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, she’s seen firsthand just how much a warm meal means to her neighbors.

“You get tired of eating protein bars, and to just show the love of a warm meal, really gives everyone hope, just to know someone out there cares for them,” said Anzalone.

Abernathy said their days in Florida are long, but helping people in time of need is what it’s all about for Rolling Hills Ministries.

“It’s a rewarding feeling when you get out here and you know that you’re making a difference in someone’s life, and in the last three days I haven’t even left the church property but you know that you’re having a part in the effort to make a difference and to feed people and to meet needs in their lives,” Abernathy.

Abernathy said the best way to help support their relief efforts in Florida is through monetary donations.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/06
6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man recovering
6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man recovering
Justin Brown, 43, missing from Monroe
Missing Monroe man suffering from medical condition may be confused, police say
Jontae Turpin, wanted by Monroe Police
Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more