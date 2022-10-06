Rolling Hills Ministries preparing warm meals for Hurricane Ian survivors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rolling Hills Ministries is in Naples, Florida helping with meals for hurricane survivors.

Around 20 volunteers arrived in Florida on Sunday. They are preparing the food and the Salvation Army delivers it to those that need it.

“They’re going out into the community to the hardest hit areas. They’re carrying the food, at lunch as I said, we sent out 15 vehicles and each vehicle had 200 meals on it,” said the founder of Rolling Hills Ministries, David Abernathy.

Abernathy said they’re stationed at First Baptist Church in Naples and they’re set up to provide 20,000 meals a day.

“They complimented our meal, they said they were asking for seconds, so I guess we’re doing something right!” explained Abernathy.

Judy Anzalone lives in Naples and has joined their volunteer efforts. Anzalone said it’s been tough since Hurricane Ian hit but luckily, her home did not suffer any water damage.

“But we had trees down, high winds, and we still don’t have power, and there’s a tree on our lines,” said Anzalone.

Anzalone said as her community deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, she’s seen firsthand just how much a warm meal means to her neighbors.

“You get tired of eating protein bars, and to just show the love of a warm meal, really gives everyone hope, just to know someone out there cares for them,” said Anzalone.

Abernathy said their days in Florida are long, but helping people in time of need is what it’s all about for Rolling Hills Ministries.

“It’s a rewarding feeling when you get out here and you know that you’re making a difference in someone’s life, and in the last three days I haven’t even left the church property but you know that you’re having a part in the effort to make a difference and to feed people and to meet needs in their lives,” Abernathy.

Abernathy said the best way to help support their relief efforts in Florida is through monetary donations.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.