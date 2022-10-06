Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel

State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn,...
State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter.

State police said Thursday afternoon on the department’s Twitter feed that the “situation is active and dangerous” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.”

No other details were immediately available.

Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

Police blocked off traffic around 3 p.m. along the stretch of Michigan Avenue where the hotel is located. The area is a popular restaurant and shopping district.

Officers in tactical gear could be seen, as well as emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
Get money smart
Expert advice on making your money work for you, both financially and in a socially conscious way
Get money smart
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island