Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more

Jontae Turpin, wanted by Monroe Police
Jontae Turpin, wanted by Monroe Police(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man accused of multiple offenses.

Jontae Turpin is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Anyone with information about Turpin’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers or the Monroe Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

Add these healthy ingredients to make your noodles.
Treat yourself to a healthy meal for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Add these healthy ingredients to make your noodles.
National Noodle Day - clipped version
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor