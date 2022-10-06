Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man accused of multiple offenses.
Jontae Turpin is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Anyone with information about Turpin’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers or the Monroe Police Department.
