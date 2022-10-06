Missing Monroe man suffering from medical condition may be confused, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a missing man who they say is suffering from a medical condition and could be confused.

Justin Brown, 43, was last seen at his residence on Oct. 5, 2022, at Selman Drive in Monroe. Police describe him as a black male weighing 120 pounds at 5′-4″.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts can contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.