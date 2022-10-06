Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Missing Monroe man suffering from medical condition may be confused, police say

Justin Brown, 43, missing from Monroe
Justin Brown, 43, missing from Monroe(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a missing man who they say is suffering from a medical condition and could be confused.

Justin Brown, 43, was last seen at his residence on Oct. 5, 2022, at Selman Drive in Monroe. Police describe him as a black male weighing 120 pounds at 5′-4″.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts can contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/06
Rolling Hills Ministries is in Naples, Florida helping prepare meals for hurricane survivors.
Rolling Hills Ministries preparing warm meals for Hurricane Ian survivors
6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man recovering
6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man recovering
Jontae Turpin, wanted by Monroe Police
Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more