Missing Monroe man suffering from medical condition may be confused, police say
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a missing man who they say is suffering from a medical condition and could be confused.
Justin Brown, 43, was last seen at his residence on Oct. 5, 2022, at Selman Drive in Monroe. Police describe him as a black male weighing 120 pounds at 5′-4″.
A clothing description is not available.
Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts can contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.
