Life Choices and Two Pennies Mission helping homeless pregnant women

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Life Choices in Monroe has been helping women who are facing unplanned pregnancies in finding resources they can use through the transition to motherhood.

Executive director for Life Choices, Lyndsay Sikes, said they have seen an increase in homeless clients.

“We definitely have seen an increase in homelessness and people coming through our doors that are struggling to find a place to stay,” said Sikes. “Obviously, the economy this year has not been great and people have a lot of bills that are stacked up or things are more expensive, but then you’ve got other situations that may contribute to the homelessness like drug abuse, or other addictions or mental illness as well.“

The center was struggling to find a place for the women, so they were placing them in hotels.

Then they reached out to a resource here in the area, Two Pennies Missions.

Two Pennies Missions co-founder Danny Acree said he was excited to help.

“We walk them through it with Life Choices, and we’re there most every day,” said Acree.

Life Choices helped fund a cottage at the new site, Anchor’s Way, with the mission, and funding was more than enough.

“We actually built more than one. We built two,” said Acree.

Now, they are able to supply the women with a place to stay while the agencies help direct them to other nonprofit, state, and federal resources for assistance.

“It’s kind of like they come in like we’re putting a puzzle together, you know, what are the different pieces that are contributing to this picture? And what resources do they need that we have available in our community?” explained Sikes.

Acree says it is the perfect fit to help the women who need it the most.

“Putting two good hearts together makes one good beat,” says Acree.

For more information on this partnership, visit Life Choices Pregnancy Center or Two Pennies Missions to find out ways you can help.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.