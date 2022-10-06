D’Arbonne Woods football wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’Arbonne Woods football looks like a whole new team from a few years ago when they only had one win. Now the Timberwolves are off to a 4-1 start as they head into district play against a tough Lakeside team. After a 42-25 win over River Oaks last Friday, they earn the little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week honors.

