Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

D’Arbonne Woods football wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week

The Timberwolves are off to a 4-1 record to start the season
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’Arbonne Woods football looks like a whole new team from a few years ago when they only had one win. Now the Timberwolves are off to a 4-1 start as they head into district play against a tough Lakeside team. After a 42-25 win over River Oaks last Friday, they earn the little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week honors.

