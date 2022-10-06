City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience.

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again when crossing, and keep looking as you cross. Put electronic devices down, keep your heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them. Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings. Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars. Parents should accompany children while they trick or treat.

In addition to these suggestions, the City of Monroe says they want to remind drivers to be especially careful on the road during Halloween weekend by keeping an eye out for pedestrians and obeying traffic laws.

