6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man recovering

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over 200 cases of monkeypox are currently active in Louisiana.

While the White House Monkeypox Response Team says cases are decreasing in the nation, certain communities are still at high-risk. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting six cases of monkeypox in Northeast Louisiana as of Oct. 5, 2022.

One man in West Monroe is recovering from a case of monkeypox he contracted a few weeks ago.

Adrian Sampson,18, of West Monroe, thought what appeared on his skin was a pimple until he noticed it spread to other parts of his body. He quickly went to a local emergency room to get tested, and the results took a couple of days to arrive back. After he began experiencing itching and burning, he went to another healthcare provider in Ruston to get a second opinion. At that moment, he finally received a call back from the state department of health stating his results were positive. He learned about his results right before seeing the Ruston healthcare provider.

Nearly 60% of active cases of monkeypox in Louisiana are in the African-American community, according to LDH.

The national monkeypox response team is expanding its reach into high-risk communities.

