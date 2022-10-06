Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions referring to two Russian nationals requesting asylum after landing on a remote Alaskan island to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security(Source: DHS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond Thursday.

Alaska’s senators, Republicans Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, on Thursday, said the individuals landed at a beach near Gambell, an isolated community of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island. The statement doesn’t specify when the incident occurred though Sullivan said he was alerted to the matter by a “senior community leader from the Bering Strait region” on Tuesday morning.

A Sullivan spokesperson, Ben Dietderich, said it was the office’s understanding that the individuals had arrived by boat.

Gambell is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the western Alaska hub community of Nome and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from the Chukotka Peninsula, Siberia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

Get money smart
Expert advice on making your money work for you, both financially and in a socially conscious way
State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
Get money smart
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The FBI estimates violent...
FBI finds US crime rate steady in 2021, but data incomplete