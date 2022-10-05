Understanding domestic violence warning signs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation.

Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable.

“Many of these people that are in abusive relationships have been beaten down physically, mentally, and emotionally and economically and do not have the resources to leave, so it’s not just as easy as people think to get up and walk out the door,” says Bowman.

Another advocate for domestic violence victims, Kris Anglin Barney, the Community Advocate for the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (D.A.R.T), uses her experience as a victim to advocate for victims and educate people about the issue.

In 1999, her daughter was murdered by her ex-husband.

Since then, she has made a promise to be the voice for her daughter and others who no longer have their voice. Kris explains that domestic abuse presents itself in many different ways, not just physical abuse.

“The tearing down of your self-esteem, the controlling behavior, not allowing you to see your friends and family, isolation, belittling you, calling you names in front of other people, or calling you names anyway, that is verbal and mental abuse,” Barney said.

You can call the Louisiana Domestic violence hotline at 1-888-411-1333, If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.