Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in an overnight hit-and-run that killed one man.

On Oct. 3, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Monroe Police responded to the 7900 block of Desiard St. in reference to a hit-and-run crash.

Officials say the initial investigation showed the victim traveling east on Desiard St. driving a motorized bicycle when he was struck by a white SUV. The victim died as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photos of the suspect vehicle were caught on camera. If anyone can identify the identity of the vehicle or driver of the vehicle, contact Monroe Police at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

Suspected car involved in hit-and-run crash (Source: Monroe Police Department)

Suspected car in hit-and-run crash (Source: Monroe Police Department)

