Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
21-year-old deputy killed in crossfire while serving felony warrant, sheriff says
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Screenshot from Sen. John Kennedy political ad
Sen. Kennedy suggests critics of police ‘call a crackhead’ in new ad; some think line goes too far

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier